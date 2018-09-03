Computer sales up 17.5 per cent in first half of 2018

Brian Kenety
03-09-2018
Sales of computers on the Czech market rose by 17.5 per cent to 517,076 units in the first half of this year, according to Gartner Data & Analytics.

The market was mainly driven by sales of notebooks, which rose by a quarter to 279,789 units sold. Demand for desktop PCs rose by 12 per cent.

