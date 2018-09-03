Computer sales up 17.5 per cent in first half of 2018

Sales of computers on the Czech market rose by 17.5 per cent to 517,076 units in the first half of this year, according to Gartner Data & Analytics.
The market was mainly driven by sales of notebooks, which rose by a quarter to 279,789 units sold. Demand for desktop PCs rose by 12 per cent.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services