Competition films at Karlovy Vary 2019 unveiled

Chinese film Mosaic Portrait by director Zhai Yixiang will be among the highlights of this year’s main competition at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the organisers said on Tuesday. The main section will include 10 world and two international premieres, though this year it will have no Czech contenders.
The Czech Republic will be represented in the East of the West competition by Michal Hogenauer’s drama A Certain Kind of Silence. Award-winning Czech documentarist Martin Mareček will be competing for a prize in the documentary competition with his intimate road movie Over the Hills.
The 54th Karlovy Vary festival will run in the West Bohemian spa town from June 28 to July 6.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments