Competition films at Karlovy Vary 2019 unveiled

Chinese film Mosaic Portrait by director Zhai Yixiang will be among the highlights of this year’s main competition at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the organisers said on Tuesday. The main section will include 10 world and two international premieres, though this year it will have no Czech contenders.

The Czech Republic will be represented in the East of the West competition by Michal Hogenauer’s drama A Certain Kind of Silence. Award-winning Czech documentarist Martin Mareček will be competing for a prize in the documentary competition with his intimate road movie Over the Hills.

The 54th Karlovy Vary festival will run in the West Bohemian spa town from June 28 to July 6.