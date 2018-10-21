Communists reject idea of special congress after poor electoral showing

The central committee of the Communist Party have refused to discuss holding an extraordinary congress in the wake of poor elections results, chairman Vojtěch Filip told reporters after a meeting on Saturday. The Communists’ next congress is due in spring 2020. The party’s leaders also expressed fundamental disagreement with a section of the party dubbed Restart that have criticised the present leadership.

Mr. Filip has said he is disappointed by the Communists’ election results but described calls for him to resign as irrelevant. He has been chairman since 2005.