Communist Party will continue to support minority government

The Communist Party will continue to support the minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, despite mounting opposition to him in the wake of a preliminary EU audit stating that he has a conflict of interest, party leader Vojtěch Filip told journalists after the party’s policy program conference on Saturday.

In a vote at the conference, 200 out of the 260 delegates present voted in favour of continued support for the coalition government of ANO and the Social Democrats.

The party leadership will meet in July to assess the benefits of this support in terms of the extent to which the minority government is fulfilling the agreed on policy program priorities.