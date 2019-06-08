Communist Party will continue to support minority government

The Communist Party will continue to support the minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, despite mounting opposition to him in the wake of a preliminary EU audit stating that he has a conflict of interest, party leader Vojtěch Filip told journalists after the party’s policy program conference on Saturday.
In a vote at the conference, 200 out of the 260 delegates present voted in favour of continued support for the coalition government of ANO and the Social Democrats.
The party leadership will meet in July to assess the benefits of this support in terms of the extent to which the minority government is fulfilling the agreed on policy program priorities.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
European elections: Did Babiš’s ANO really “win”? Depends on how you count
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’