Communist Party MEP to file criminal complaint against Okamura

Communist Party deputy-chair Kateřina Konečná, who heads the party ticket in the European elections, has said she will file a criminal complaint against the head of the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, Tomio Okamura for allegedly spreading lies in the party’s election campaign. The Communist Party’s MEP said she would provide further details at a press briefing on Friday.

Konečná recently wrote on Facebook that Okamura was lying when he told voters that the Communist Party’s MEPs had voted in favour of admitting migrants from Africa to the Czech Republic.