Communist Party likely to support Finance Minister’s CZK 40 billion budget deficit plan

Miloslava Vostrá, the negotiator for the Communist Party, which is currently supporting Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s minority government, will recommend her party supports Finance Minister Alena Šchillerová’s 2020 budget plan. The plan, which will be presented by the finance minister to the government before it is sent to the Chamber of Deputies in September, counts on a budget deficit of CZK 40 billion crowns in 2020.

The Communists originally wanted the government to reduce the planned deficit to CZK 30 billion crowns. However, following her meeting with the finance minister on Wednesday morning, Ms. Vostrá, who also chairs the Budget Committee in the lower house, agreed with Mrs. Šchillerová’s plan.

Communist Party Chairman Vojtěch Filip told the Czech News Agency that the party will decide on whether to support the budget after he meets with Ms. Vostrá.