Communist Party leadership fails to reprimand Grospič for shocking 1968 claims

The leadership of the Communist Party has not distanced itself from shocking statements made by the party’s deputy chair Stanislav Grospič who said in an interview for Czech Radio that the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia had not been an invasion and that the people killed had died mostly in road accidents. His words were condemned by politicians across the board.

Opposition politicians are calling for his resignation as head of the Mandate and Immunity Committee in the lower house.

The head of the Communist Party Vojtěch Filip said after a meeting of the party’s leadership that its members should be more restrained in expressing themselves in public and should make sure their statements do not go counter the official party line.