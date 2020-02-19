Communist Party chairman remains in intensive care after suffering suspected heart attack

The Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia Vojtěch Filip was taken to the General University Hospital in Prague due to a suspected heart attack on Wednesday morning. After undergoing cardiological surgery, he reamins in the hospital's intensive care unit, but says that he is feeling fine and is looking forward to going to work on Friday.

As Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies he was set to swear in the newly elected Czech Ombudsman Stanislav Křeček, but had to be substituted by deputy speaker Tomio Okamura of the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party.

Mr Filip has been a member of the Czech lower-house since 1996 and was elected Communist Party leader in 2005, a post he has held ever since.