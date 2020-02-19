Communist Party chairman in hospital for suspected heart attack

The Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia Vojtěch Filip has been taken to the General University Hospital in Prague due to a suspected heart attack, the daily Deník N’s website reported on Wednesday morning. As Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies he was set to swear in the newly elected Czech Ombudsman Stanislav Křeček. He will be substituted by deputy speaker Tomio Okamura of the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party.

Mr Filip has been a member of the Czech lower-house since 1996 and was elected Communist Party leader in 2005, a post he has held ever since.