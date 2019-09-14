Communist Party calls on government to prevent removal of Konev statue

The leadership of the Communist Party has appealed to the government to prevent the removal of the controversial statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev from its site in Prague 6.

In a resolution approved at a meeting of the party leadership on Saturday, the party says it disagrees with the decision of the Prague 6 authorities to replace the controversial statue with a new monument to the liberators of Prague in 1945. It says that with respect to historic events the government should ensure that the statue be allowed to remain in its rightful place.

The decision to remove the statue from its present site and find a suitable new location for it has angered the Russian authorities, who issued a statement on Friday warning Prague the act would damage Czech-Russian relations and would not go unanswered.