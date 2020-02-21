Communist Party boss released from hospital after suffering heart attack

Communist Party leader Vojtech Filip, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, has been released from hospital into home care, the ctk news agency reported.
The Communist Party boss, who is also one of the deputy speakers of the lower house, underwent heart surgery and is reported to be doing well.
The 65-year old Filip has led the Communist Party since 2005 and plans to run for re-election in the spring.
