Communist MP under fire for allegations he plagiarised parts of his doctoral thesis

Dr. Zdeňek Ondráček, a communist party member of the Chamber of Deputies has found himself under fire following allegations he plagiarised parts of his thesis during the time he studied for his doctorate at the Palacký University in Olomouc. The MP has dismissed the claims and said he is considering legal steps in his defence.

Journalists from the Czech daily Mf DNES found eight passages sometimes up to a page long from previous academic research, which Dr. Ondráček failed to either cite or reference in his thesis.

According to the Palacký University in Olomouc, Dr. Ondráček’s thesis was checked by anti-plagiarism software upon being handed in and nothing was detected. However, the university spokeswoman told Czech Radio that the institution will re-analyse the thesis and should have a conclusion ready within a month.