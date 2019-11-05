Communist MP Grospič apologises over 1968 invasion comments

Communist Party MP Stanislav Grospič has apologised for statements he made regarding the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in August 1968. He came in for strong criticism two weeks ago when he said that what had occurred was not an occupation and that most of those who died were victims of road accidents.
Speaking on Tuesday, Mr. Grospič said that he was sorry about the way his words had been perceived and apologised greatly for them.
He made the original comments before a vote making August 21, the anniversary of the invasion, a significant day in the calendar. Only one Communist MP voted for the motion, with the rest abstaining.
