Communist MP found guilty of plagiarism

Communist Party deputy Zdeněk Ondráček is guilty of plagiarism, according to Palacký University in Olomouc where he received a doctorate eight years ago.
The university, which investigated the claims of plagiarism which appeared in the daily Mladá fronta Dnes in October, confirmed that in his dissertation work Ondráček used passages from other sources without citing them.
The results of the inspection also show that half of the text was compiled from available sources, which is in breach of the university’s academic code of ethics. Ondráček has refused to comment on the matter.
