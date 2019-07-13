Communist leadership to assess tolerance agreement with governing parties

The Communist Party leadership is due to meet with representatives of the ANO party on Tuesday to assess to what extent the minority government of ANO and the Social Democrats is fulfilling the tolerance agreement with the Communists which has enabled it to govern.

The Communist Party has tolerated the government in return for policy concessions and support for its own stated policy priorities, such as a tax on church restitutions and increased expenditures in the social sphere.

The Communist Party has so far shown no indication that it might withdraw this support over the scandals surrounding the prime minister or the drawn-out crisis concerning the culture minister.