Communist boss says reconstructed Babiš cabinet would not need confidence vote

Ian Willoughby
09-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

If the Social Democrats quit the government and the cabinet is reconstructed, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO would not need to seek a fresh vote of confidence, the Communist Party’s Vojtěch Filip said on Tuesday. Mr. Filip said the Social Democrats had around a third of the seats in cabinet, meaning it would not be a major change.

The Communist Party chief said if other parties disagreed with this they could seek a vote of no-confidence. The Babiš government survived such a show of hands for the second time two weeks ago.

The Social Democrats are threatening to pull out of the coalition over the refusal of ANO leader Babiš to force the president to accept the resignation of the party’s arts minister.

Related articles
Andrej Babiš, Miloš Zeman, Jan Hamáček, photo: Jiří Ovčáček/Twitter

Top-level meeting on government crisis brings no result

President Miloš Zeman has not made any final decision concerning the replacement of Culture Minister Antonín Staněk, Prime Minister…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK / Jakub Dospiva

Czech PM happy to have side-lined Spitzen candidates at EU summit, Czech MEPs say region lost out

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has hailed the EU compromise on nominations for the bloc’s top jobs as a big success for the Visegrad Four…
Frans Timmermans, photo: Archive of the European Parliament, Flickr, CC BY 2.0

On third day of talks to name new EU leadership, V4 doubles down on opposition to Timmermans

After failing to reach a decision during over 18 hours of talks on Sunday and Monday, EU leaders are reconvening in Brussels to try…
More
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 