Communist boss says reconstructed Babiš cabinet would not need confidence vote

If the Social Democrats quit the government and the cabinet is reconstructed, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO would not need to seek a fresh vote of confidence, the Communist Party’s Vojtěch Filip said on Tuesday. Mr. Filip said the Social Democrats had around a third of the seats in cabinet, meaning it would not be a major change.

The Communist Party chief said if other parties disagreed with this they could seek a vote of no-confidence. The Babiš government survived such a show of hands for the second time two weeks ago.

The Social Democrats are threatening to pull out of the coalition over the refusal of ANO leader Babiš to force the president to accept the resignation of the party’s arts minister.