Committee rejects US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

The lower house’s Foreign Affairs Committee has supported the Czech Foreign Ministry’s disapproval of the United States’ recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The head of the committee, Lubomír Zaorálek, said on Thursday that such a move could set a dangerous precedent for other countries, such as Russia and China, concerning their territorial claims.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that the Czech Republic considered the Golan Heights to be Israeli occupied territory, in line with the common European position and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.