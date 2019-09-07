Committee for legal matters: lower house debate on legal action against president should be public

The lower house of Parliament will debate a Senate proposal to file a constitutional complaint against President Miloš Zeman on September 26, without any specific recommendation from the chamber’s Committee for Legal Matters, the ctk news agency reported. The committee’s only recommendation is that the debate should be public.

The proposal was approved by the Senate in July. If it is passed by the lower house, it will reach the Constitutional Court.

However, this is unlikely, due to the ruling ANO-Social Democrat coalition, supported by the Communist Party, holding a majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

The complaint is based on the president’s recent procrastination tactics in sacking and naming a new culture minister and his frequent unwillingness to adhere to the government’s set foreign policy line.