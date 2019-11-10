Commissioner Jourová rejects Macron assertion NATO is brain dead

The Czech Republic’s European Commissioner, Věra Jourová, has come out against a statement by French President Emanuel Macron that NATO is “brain dead”. Speaking on Czech Television on Sunday, Ms. Jourová said everything that caused the Kremlin to celebrate should be eschewed, adding that she the European Union must make itself heard more within NATO.

Speaking on the same programme, the Czech former chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Petr Pavel, said Mr. Macron’s words had disrupted unity within the alliance.