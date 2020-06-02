Commissioner Jourová backs Twitter in row with Trump

The Czech Republic’s member of the European Commission, Věra Jourová, has backed Twitter’s content moderation after the social media site added a fact-checking notice to tweets by President Donald Trump. The European Commission vice president for values and transparency told the news site Politico that she supported Twitter’s efforts to develop a transparent moderation policy. Ms. Jourová said it was not a matter of censorship but of flagging verifiably false information that could cause public harm.
Mr. Trump reacted angrily when Twitter attached a fact-checking warning to tweets he posted and hid another that it said glorified violence.
