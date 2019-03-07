Commemorative ceremony for 1968 martyr Ryszard Siwiec

A ceremony is set to take place in Prague on Thursday commemorating 110 years since the birth of Ryszard Siwiec, a Polish man who set himself on fire in protest at Poland’s involvement in the occupation of Czechoslovakia in August 1968.

Siwiec died on September 12, 1968 after setting himself alight at a Warsaw sports stadium. The commemorative event will take place at a monument to the Polish protester in front of Prague’s Institute for the Study of Totalitarian regimes.