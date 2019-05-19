Commemorative ceremony at Terzín

Several hundred people, including war veterans, politicians, foreign diplomats, church dignitaries and cultural figures gathered at Terezín National Cemetery on Sunday to pay homage to victims of the Holocaust.

Speaker of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera warned against indifference, apathy and disinterest in public affairs, saying that these traits created conditions for authoritarian and later totalitarian regimes.

Between 1940 and 1945, close to 200,000 people, mostly Jews, passed through the Terezín ghetto on their way to Nazi extermination camps; 117,000 of them did not live to see the end of the war.