Comic book depicts milestone events in Czechoslovak history

Palacký University in Olomouc has issued a comic book portraying two milestone periods in Czech history – the events surrounding the birth of Czechoslovakia in 1918 and the Soviet-led invasion of the country in 1968.

The comic book, created by university students on the occasion of the country’s 100th birthday,, was presented to the public within this year’s Street Art Festival in Olomouc and copies of it have been sent to schools around the country. It can also be viewed online.