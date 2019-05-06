Cold spell brings snow to mountain regions

Ruth Fraňková
06-05-2019
The bout of cold weather has brought snow to the mountain regions of the Czech Republic. Up to four centimetres of fresh snow fell on Sunday in areas above 600 metres in the regions of Olomouc, Moravia-Silesia, and Zlín regions and night temperatures dropped to below minus five degrees Celsius. The cold spell is expected to last throughout Monday.

 
 
