Coalition talks on set-up of local councils underway

Coalition talks on the set-up of local councils are taking place around the country in the wake of the weekend communal elections.

ANO, which won in all the big cities with the exception of Prague and Liberec, is consolidating its position in the other municipalities.

In Prague, the Pirates Party, which came a close second, after the Civic Democrats, is negotiating a possible coalition deal with TOP 09, the Mayors and Independents and the new grouping Praha sobě.

It has offered the said parties four seats each on the council, while it would take two and the post of Prague mayor.