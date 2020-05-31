Coalition Social Democrats will not support government proposal to ease public tender legislation

The Social Democrats, who are currently in a minority government with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s ANO party, will not support the government’s proposal to ease the legislation regarding the issuing of some public tenders, the leader of the Social Democrat deputies in the lower house Jan Chvojka told Czech Television on Sunday. He said future support could only come if the current proposal were further amended by the Chamber of Deputies.

Meanwhile, Pavel Kováčik,the leader of the deputies of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, which supports the minority government, said that his party would be in favour of the proposed change in legislation. However, only under the condition that it would be used in a state of crisis, such as the one declared during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government justified the amendment by saying it would ease the administrative burden on issuing tenders in times of crisis. The proposal has been condemned by anti-corruption organisations Transparency International and Reconstruction of the State (Rekonstrukce státu).