Coalition reaches deal on sick-leave compensation

The coalition parties ANO and the Social Democrats agreed on Monday that the first three days of sick leave will be financially compensated as of July next year.

Under the present legislation, employees are not entitled to any wage compensation in the first three days of sick leave.

This practice, referred to as ‘karenční doba’ was introduced in 2008 by Mirek Topolánek’s government within broader measures to stabilise public funds.

The Social Democrats have been pushing to change the practice for years.