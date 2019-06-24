Coalition cabinet to discuss achievements of first year in office

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says his ANO-Social Democrats cabinet will discuss how much of its joint programme has been achieved at a meeting on Monday, just days before the first anniversary of the government’s appointment.

On Wednesday the coalition will face a no-confidence vote called after a preliminary European Commission audit found Mr. Babiš to be in conflict of interests due to his business interests.

The minority government is expected to survive the vote, with ANO, the Social Democrats and the Communists – who support the government on key votes – raising their hands against.

The coalition can boast increases in salaries and pensions, though promised reforms of the pension system have yet to materialise.