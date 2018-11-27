Coalition agree on pensions commission, higher children’s allowance

Ian Willoughby
27-11-2018
Coalition parties ANO and the Social Democrats have agreed to set up a new commission on pensions. It will explore changes to the pension system and should contain party representatives, experts, academics and people from seniors’ organisations and NGOs.

ANO and the Social Democrats have also agreed to increase the state children’s allowance. From 2020 families will get a total of CZK 300,000, up from the present amount of CZK 220,000.

 
 
 
