Coalition agree on pensions commission, higher children’s allowance

Coalition parties ANO and the Social Democrats have agreed to set up a new commission on pensions. It will explore changes to the pension system and should contain party representatives, experts, academics and people from seniors’ organisations and NGOs.
ANO and the Social Democrats have also agreed to increase the state children’s allowance. From 2020 families will get a total of CZK 300,000, up from the present amount of CZK 220,000.
Czech PM at centre of new scandal over his son’s shocking revelations
November 17 – The Czech Republic’s unofficial protest day?
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
Embattled Czech prime minister fighting for his political future
PM's son claims he was forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates