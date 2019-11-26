Coal Commission to prepare scenarios for ceasing Czech mining

Working groups of the so-called Coal Commission expect to draft plans to end coal mining in the Czech Republic sometime after 2030 onwards in order to reduce C02 emissions. The scenarios should be ready in January.

The Czech Republic is the fifth-biggest polluter in Europe and the 20th in the world in terms of CO2 emissions, and the key reason is the share of coal-fired power plants in the country’s energy mix.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has said new nuclear power units must be built, even if in breach of European law, to offset the loss of electricity generated by coal.

The Coal Commission advisory board is co-chaired by the ministers of environment and industry, and includes experts appointed by relevant stakeholders, including industry, labour unions, NGOs and communities in coal-producing regions. Some members expect the coal-exit to take place in 2040 at the earliest.