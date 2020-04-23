CNN Prima News to be launched on May 3

A new, 24-news station called CNN Prima News will begin broadcasting in the Czech Republic on May 3, it was announced on Thursday. The platform was established by the Czech commercial TV channel Prima in conjunction with CNN International Commercial, an arm of the U.S. cable news giant. CNN Prima News should combine international news coverage by the CNN, dubbed or subtitled, with national reporting covered by Prima. Prima TV was established in 1993 and is currently the third most-watched TV station in the country.