CNN Prima News, a 24-hour Czech station, launches on Sunday

CNN Prima News, a new, 24-hour television station established by the Czech commercial station Prima and the U.S. cable news giant, begins broadcasting on Sunday evening.

The station will offer almost 30 shows and feature international news coverage by CNN, dubbed or subtitled into Czech, and national reporting by Prima TV.

CNN Prima News aims to reach 1.5 percent viewership in the 15-69 age group by the end of 2020. Prima TV, established in 1993, is currently the third most-watched TV station in the Czech Republic.