The Czech National Bank (ČNB) seized 985 counterfeit and altered banknotes and coins in the third quarter of 2019, a drop of 35 percent year-on-year.

The number of counterfeits decreased in Czech crowns, Euros and US dollars. Most counterfeit coins and banknotes were in Czech crowns, totaling 527.

The number of counterfeit euros fell to 356 from last year's 519. For dollars, the number of counterfeits fell to 49 from last year’s 115.