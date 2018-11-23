ČNB deputy governor Vladimír Tomšík set to become Czech ambassador to China

Vladimír Tomšík, the deputy governor of the Czech National Bank, is in line to become the country’s next ambassador to China, pending approval from Beijing. This according to an interview with President Miloš Zeman published Friday by the daily Mladá fronta Dnes.

The current Czech Ambassador to China, Bedřich Kopecký, is reportedly being pushed out for having signed on to a call by diplomats from other EU countries, as well as Australia, Canada, Japan and Switzerland, for Beijing to respect human rights.