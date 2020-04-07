Closures and restrictions on free movement now tied to state of emergency, extension vote due

The Ministry of Health has extended the closure of most shops and restaurants and a prohibition on the free movement of people until the end of the current state of emergency imposed in a bid to combat Covid-19. The measures in question had been due to run out next Saturday.

Following a recommendation from the Central Crisis Staff the cabinet is asking the Chamber of Deputies to extend the 30-day state of emergency brought in on March 13. MPs are due to vote on the matter later on Tuesday.