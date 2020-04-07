Closures and restrictions on free movement now tied to state of emergency, extension vote due

The Ministry of Health has extended the closure of most shops and restaurants and a prohibition on the free movement of people until the end of the current state of emergency imposed in a bid to combat Covid-19. The measures in question had been due to run out next Saturday.
Following a recommendation from the Central Crisis Staff the cabinet is asking the Chamber of Deputies to extend the 30-day state of emergency brought in on March 13. MPs are due to vote on the matter later on Tuesday.
Why Chinese masks destined for Italy were seized (not ‘stolen’) by Czech authorities
Economist Tomáš Sedláček: A positive look at the coronavirus crisis
Fall in coronavirus reproduction number shows efficacy of strict measures
How is coronavirus affecting Prague’s real estate market?
March 25, 1945 – the day the Americans bombed Prague deliberately