Closures and restrictions on free movement now tied to state of emergency

The Ministry of Health has extended the closure of most shops and restaurants and a prohibition on the free movement of people until the end of the current state of emergency imposed in a bid to combat Covid-19. The measures in question had been due to run out next Saturday.
Following a recommendation from the Central Crisis Staff the cabinet asked the Chamber of Deputies to extend the 30-day state of emergency brought in on March 13.
