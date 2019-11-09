Closure of Prague embankment extended as city weighs long-term change

The Prague authorities have decided to extend an experiment under which the city centre embankment Smetanovo nábřeží, which is near Charles Bridge on the Old Town side of the river, has been closed to traffic. The restrictions will remain in place for another week while more data is collected on their impact. This will be used to help weigh up long-term closures on both banks of the Vltava.
Smetanovo nábřeží has been closed since October 29. Last Monday City Hall also closed the road between Valdštejnská St. and Újezd on the opposite side of the river to traffic.
