ČLK: Over 3,200 foreign doctors working in Czech Republic

Just over 3,200 foreign doctors are currently working in the country, according to data from the Czech Medical Chamber (ČLK).

Slovaks are by far the most numerous, with an estimated 2,800 working here. There are also hundreds of Ukrainians, Russians, Poles and Belarusians.

The proximity of Slavic languages and poorer working conditions in their home countries are said to be the main factors for the influx.