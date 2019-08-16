Climber Adam Ondra wins gold at Climbing World Championships in Japan

The Czech Republic's Adam Ondra has won the men's Lead gold at the Climbing World Championships in Hachioji, Japan. He beat Germanys Alexander Megos and 2018 champion Jakob Schubert who finished third.

It is the twenty-six-year-old‘s seventh world medal in bouldering and his third world championship title.

“It was absolutely incredible. I was exhausted, but I pushed ahead and gave it my all” he told journalists after the final.