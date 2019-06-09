Climber Adam Ondra second in overall rankings after Vail

Czech climber Adam Ondra placed fifth in the Bouldering World Cup in Vail which dashed his hopes of retaining the lead position in the overall rankings. The Czech hopeful for the Tokyo Olympics was narrowly beaten by Japan’s Tomoa Narasaki who placed second in the final race. Narasaki is now first in the overall rankings with 340 points, Ondra second with 335.

The Vail World Cup not only marks the end of the bouldering season, but is also the final opportunity for athletes to gain points to be the 2019 Overall Bouldering Champions.