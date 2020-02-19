Climate change to be focus of this year’s One World Festival

Climate change will be the focus of this year’s One World Film Festival, the largest human rights film festival in the world which is held annually in Prague and 36 other cities across the Czech Republic.

Festival director Ondřej Kamenický said on Wednesday that some 133 documentaries from 60 countries will be screened at the festival. He explained that this year’s festival slogan “Not till a hot January” (Až naprší a uschne) encapsulates two sides of the climate change problem – that of retaining water in the earth and the seeming indifference of current leaders to the issue.

Nearly all of the 15,000 seats for screenings in Prague have already been sold out.