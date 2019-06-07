Clean-up operations underway after flash floods

Clean-up operations are still underway in some parts of the Czech Republic, which were hit by flash floods on Thursday. Fire officers have responded to around 300 calls in the wake of the heavy storms, clearing roads, removing fallen trees and pumping water from cellars.
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
European elections: Did Babiš’s ANO really “win”? Depends on how you count
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future