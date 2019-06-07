Clean-up operations underway after flash floods

Ruth Fraňková
07-06-2019
Clean-up operations are still underway in some parts of the Czech Republic, which were hit by flash floods on Thursday. Fire officers have responded to around 300 calls in the wake of the heavy storms, clearing roads, removing fallen trees and pumping water from cellars.

 
 
 
 
 
