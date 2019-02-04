Clean-up operations continue in wake of heavy snowfall

Clean-up operations continue in many parts of the country following heavy snow-fall over the weekend.

The situation is reported to be worst in Kladno, west of Prague, which declared a state of emergency on Sunday and the Usti and Olomouc regions which saw fresh snow overnight.

Maintenance crews have been out in force to clear up second and third class roads in southern Bohemia which saw 30 cm of fresh snow at the weekend. Fallen trees blocked roads and rail tracks disrupting traffic.

The eastern part of the country is expected to see more snow on Monday.