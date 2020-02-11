Clean-up operation in wake of wind storm Sabine

A clean-up operation is underway in the wake of wind storm Sabine which battered parts of the Czech Republic on Monday and is now gradually subsiding.

Thirty-seven thousand households were still without power on Tuesday morning and rail travel was disrupted by fallen trees.

While rail operators are still providing bus replacement services, Prague’s Vaclav Havel airport, which was forced to cancel several flights on Monday, returned to normal operation on Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary estimates the windstorm damaged around one million cubic metres of forests in state ownership.