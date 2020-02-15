Civic group hold anti-Airbnb protest in Prague Airbnb flat

A protest against Airbnb is being held this weekend in a Prague apartment rented via the accommodation services provider. A group called Stop Airbnb have invited members of the general public to take part in a weekend-long series of events aimed at highlighting the damage being caused to communities in central Prague as it is extremely given over to tourism.

Among those attending the launch of the “happening” was the mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib. He said the city was working on legislation to make it easier to force renters to adhere to regulations regarding the provision of such services. Over 13,000 apartments in the Czech capital are being offered via Airbnb-style services.