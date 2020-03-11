Civic Democrats want head of ANO MP over TV council recommendations

The head of the Civic Democrats deputies group, Zbyněk Stanjura, has called on the chairman of the lower house’s Electoral Committee, Stanislav Berkovec of ANO, to step down. If he does not do so, Mr. Stanjura said he would convene a discussion on his removal. This follows the leaking of an email by Mr. Berkovec in which he assessed candidates for the Czech Television Council and their possible political leanings.

Christian Democrats leader Marian Jurečka said candidates could not be evaluated solely in terms of what they could do for the ANO party.

The Electoral Committee headed by Mr. Berkovec is involved in the selection of candidates for the councils overseeing Czech Television and Czech Radio.