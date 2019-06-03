Civic Democrats urge PM to request vote of confidence

The head of the opposition Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala has urged Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to ask the lower house for a vote of confidence in his minority government.
Mr. Fiala said that in view of the preliminary EU audit which claims the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest it is essential to know whether the Babis government still has confidence and if so which parties support it.
The opposition centre right parties in the lower house have called for the EU audit to be discussed in a special session of the lower house, the immediate suspension of all further subsidies to Agrofert companies, for the Czech response to the European Commission’s audit to be drafted by government ministers who are not in the prime minister’s ANO party and for the audit to be made public.
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
European elections: Did Babiš’s ANO really “win”? Depends on how you count
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships