Civic Democrats urge PM to request vote of confidence

The head of the opposition Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala has urged Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to ask the lower house for a vote of confidence in his minority government.

Mr. Fiala said that in view of the preliminary EU audit which claims the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest it is essential to know whether the Babis government still has confidence and if so which parties support it.

The opposition centre right parties in the lower house have called for the EU audit to be discussed in a special session of the lower house, the immediate suspension of all further subsidies to Agrofert companies, for the Czech response to the European Commission’s audit to be drafted by government ministers who are not in the prime minister’s ANO party and for the audit to be made public.