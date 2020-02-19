Civic Democrats’ Miloš Vystrčil becomes new Senate chair

Miloš Vystrčil of the Civic Democratic Party was voted in as the new Speaker of the Senate of the Czech Republic on Wednesday, after receiving 52 of the 76 votes. He ran against Jiří Růžička of the TOP 09 party, who took over the position as acting leader of the upper-house following the death of the previous senate chair Jaroslav Kubera, who died of a heart attack in January.

Mr Vystrčil, who has been a senator since 2010, was the favourite ahead of the election after ANO party and Christian Democrat senators promised to support him during the vote. Before becoming a member of the upper house he served as the governor of the Vysočina region and mayor of Telč.