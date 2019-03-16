Civic Democrats chief: Govt marked by marketing and empty words

The chairman of the opposition Civic Democrats, Petr Fiala, has accused the ANO-led cabinet of being a government of marketing and empty words. Speaking at a party policy conference on Saturday, Mr. Fiala also indirectly compared ANO’s leader, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, to Baron Munchausen, a literary character known for the comical exaggeration of his exploits.

During Saturday’s congress the Civic Democrats expelled Václav Klaus Jr. from the party. The son of the former prime minister and president had refused calls to quit the party after he compared Czech MPs approving EU directives to the decisions of the Jewish council, whose members were forced to make selections for transports to concentration camps.