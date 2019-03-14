Civic Democrats call on MP Václav Klaus, Jr. to leave caucus

The opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) have called on MP Václav Klaus, Jr. to leave the parliamentary caucus, saying his remarks have long harmed the party.

On Tuesday, Mr Klaus likened the transposition of European Union directives, most recently the GDPR, to the deportation of Jews imposed by the Nazis during the war.

After protests by several parties, party chairman Petr Fiala apologised for the “unfortunate comparison”.

Mr Klaus, the son of the former Czech president after whom he is named, has said he will not leave the Civic Democrats voluntarily.